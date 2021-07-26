Britney Spears Files To Remove Father From Conservatorship

Britney Spears’ new lawyer Mathew S. Rosengart has filed a petition with the court to remove her father Jamie Spears from heading up her controversial conservatorship, as The New York Times reports. Rosengart was approved as Spears’ lawyer earlier this month, following the resignation of court-appointed lawyer Samuel D. Ingham III, who has represented the pop star in the case since it began in 2008.

In his filing, Rosengart requested that California certified public account Jason Rubin be named the conservator of Spears’ estate, noting “that Ms. Spears has sufficient capacity to choose her own legal counsel, she likewise has sufficient capacity to make this nomination.” According to TMZ, Rosengart’s filing says that Jamie Spears is not equipped to handle her business affairs and calls the relationship between father and daughter “venomous” and that the conservatorship “impairs Ms. Spears’s mental health, her well-being, and her ability to pursue and continue with her extraordinary career.”

“Since receiving professional medical care at the outset of this conservatorship over thirteen years ago, Ms. Spears is clearly in a different place now, and she has been for many years,” part of the filing reads. “The entire world has witnessed Ms. Spears working tirelessly — with astonishing dedication, precision, and excellence — as a musical artist and performer, an exceptional earner for Mr. Spears (and others) who had a financial interest in making sure she would continue to work and perform.”

Bessemer Trust, the professional wealth management firm that was approved to become co-conservator of Britney Spears’ estate alongside her father, requested to withdraw from the arrangement earlier this month, “due to changed circumstances” relating to the case’s public criticism.