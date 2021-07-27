SASAMI – “Sorry Entertainer” (Daniel Johnston Cover)

New Music July 27, 2021 10:08 AM By James Rettig

It’s been a little over two years since Artist To Watch SASAMI released her self-titled debut album. We’ve heard from her sporadically since then and today she’s back with a pummeling cover of Daniel Johnston’s “Sorry Entertainer,” which comes with a music video co-directed by actress/comedian Patti Harrison and Alan Resnick.

“I made my last album when I was in a very emotionally vulnerable and tender place, but after a couple years of touring those same subtle, more sensitive songs, the live show became louder and more volatile,” SASAMI said in a statement, continuing:

A bit before the pandemic took hold I was really getting back into metal and numetal, so a couple months into quarantine I made an acoustic version of the System of a Down song “Toxicity.” My sadness ripened into anger throughout 2020, and deeper into it I started experimenting with a heavier palette and decided to perform the inverse exercise of metallicizing an acoustic song. ‘Sorry Entertainer’ is my take on mixing the desperation of being a hopeless and powerless artist and the extremely powerful sounds of a metal band. Like giving a toddler a flamethrower… or a fullstack.

TOUR DATES:
10/29 Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall *
10/30 Houston, TX @ White Oak *
10/31 Austin, TX @ Stubb’s (Levitation) *
11/03 Tucson, AX @ Club Congress *
11/04 Tempe, AZ @ Coca Cola Sun Deck *
11/07 Berkeley, CA @ UC Theater *
11/09 Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades *
11/11 Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu *
11/12 San Luis Obispo, CA @ Madonna Inn *
11/13 Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst *
11/15 Pomona, CA @ Glass House *
11/16 Pomona, CA @ Glass House *
*w/ Japanese Breakfast

“Sorry Entertainer” is out now via Domino.

