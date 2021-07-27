SASAMI – “Sorry Entertainer” (Daniel Johnston Cover)

It’s been a little over two years since Artist To Watch SASAMI released her self-titled debut album. We’ve heard from her sporadically since then and today she’s back with a pummeling cover of Daniel Johnston’s “Sorry Entertainer,” which comes with a music video co-directed by actress/comedian Patti Harrison and Alan Resnick.

“I made my last album when I was in a very emotionally vulnerable and tender place, but after a couple years of touring those same subtle, more sensitive songs, the live show became louder and more volatile,” SASAMI said in a statement, continuing:

A bit before the pandemic took hold I was really getting back into metal and numetal, so a couple months into quarantine I made an acoustic version of the System of a Down song “Toxicity.” My sadness ripened into anger throughout 2020, and deeper into it I started experimenting with a heavier palette and decided to perform the inverse exercise of metallicizing an acoustic song. ‘Sorry Entertainer’ is my take on mixing the desperation of being a hopeless and powerless artist and the extremely powerful sounds of a metal band. Like giving a toddler a flamethrower… or a fullstack.

Watch the video below.

TOUR DATES:

10/29 Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall *

10/30 Houston, TX @ White Oak *

10/31 Austin, TX @ Stubb’s (Levitation) *

11/03 Tucson, AX @ Club Congress *

11/04 Tempe, AZ @ Coca Cola Sun Deck *

11/07 Berkeley, CA @ UC Theater *

11/09 Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades *

11/11 Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu *

11/12 San Luis Obispo, CA @ Madonna Inn *

11/13 Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst *

11/15 Pomona, CA @ Glass House *

11/16 Pomona, CA @ Glass House *

*w/ Japanese Breakfast

“Sorry Entertainer” is out now via Domino.