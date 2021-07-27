Georgia Maq – “Someone Stranger” (Feat. Alice Ivy)

Back in 2019, Camp Cope leader Georgia Maq teamed up with Katie Dey for her debut solo album, Pleaser, pushing her songs and voice in a poppier direction. Maq continues down that path with her new single “Someone Stranger,” a collaboration with fellow Australian and producer Alice Ivy, in which Maq tries to capture the euphoria one feels on the dance floor.

“Alice Ivy and I knew we wanted to make a song together so we made the time and in about three hours we had pretty much finished ‘Someone Stranger,” Maq said in a statement. “I write lyrics really quickly when I feel I have to and Alice Ivy creates amazing melodies so it just worked really well together. The song is very much open to interpretation, but personally it’s about purging romance through movement.”

Ivy added:

I feel like Georgia and I have always been destined to write together, so I was super excited when we finally got the chance last year. I played her a little demo I had kicking around and she immediately started writing lyrics for it. I loved how fast-paced the whole experience was! I think we were both thinking, “Let’s make this a song we’d wanna hear in a club!”. Georgia’s voice is so incredible, it was cool just being able to just write a massive pop banga with her. Very excited to have this one out in the world!

