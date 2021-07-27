NYC Homecoming Concert Lineup: Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon, The Killers, Elvis Costello, Polo G, & More

News July 27, 2021 12:50 PM By Peter Helman

NYC Homecoming Concert Lineup: Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon, The Killers, Elvis Costello, Polo G, & More

Live music is already back in New York City, but it will be especially back next month. NYC Homecoming Week, a citywide celebration featuring live concerts, free moving screenings, and public art, will take place in August. And on August 22, there will be a massive homecoming concert on the Great Lawn in Central Park to celebrate the city’s return.

Last month, Mayor Bill de Blasio and music exec Clive Davis announced that Jennifer Hudson, Paul Simon, and Bruce Springsteen would be headlining the homecoming show. Today, the rest of the lineup has been announced, and there are a lot of other big names on the bill.

Also performing at the event: the Killers, Elvis Costello, Polo G, Patti Smith, Carlos Santana, Rob Thomas, Wyclef Jean, Journey, Barry Manilow, Jon Batiste, Kane Brown, Andrea Bocelli, LL Cool J, Earth, Wind & Fire, Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds, the New York Philharmonic, Lucky Daye, and Cynthia Erivo, plus Jimmy Fallon, Gayle King, and Don Lemon.

Attendees will be required to provide proof of vaccination, and 80% of the tickets will be free. Find more information below.

