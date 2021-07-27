Martin Shkreli’s Wu-Tang Clan Album Sold By US Government

Martin Shkreli’s one-of-a-kind Wu-Tang Clan album Once Upon A Time In Shaolin has been sold by the United States government, per the US Attorney’s Office. “The contract of sale contains a confidentiality provision that protects information relating to the buyer and price,” reads a press release from the Department Of Justice.

Shkreli paid $2 million for rights to the sole copy of the album back in 2015, and was ordered by a judge to forfeit the album as a way to pay a portion of the $7.4 million monetary judgement in relation to his conviction for securities fraud in 2018. Before his sentencing, Shkreli attempted to sell the album on eBay.

“Through the diligent and persistent efforts of this Office and its law enforcement partners, Shkreli has been held accountable and paid the price for lying and stealing from investors to enrich himself,” Jacquelyn M. Kasulis, the Acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, said in the press release. “With today’s sale of this one-of-a-kind album, his payment of the forfeiture is now complete.”

Last year, it was announced that the whole Shkreli/Wu-Tang saga would be turned into a movie for Netflix.