Hear The Connells’ “Steadman’s Wake” From First New Album In 20 Years

Despite not releasing new music since 2001, the deeply melodic and loosely rootsy Raleigh indie band the Connells — best known for their wistful mid-’90s hit “’74-’75” — have been an active unit all this time. They’re getting ready to release their first new album in 20 years, Steadman’s Wake, and its highly topical title track is out today. I’ll let Mike Connell fill you in:

I generally find writing lyrics to be the most challenging aspect of songwriting and with “Steadman’s Wake” that certainly proved to be the case. I set out with the modest ambition of tackling the opioid crisis, the futility of war, and the events in Charlottesville, VA a couple of years ago, all in the context of a four minute pop song (being facetious, obviously). While I am never truly happy with my work, the other guys in the band really liked it, and felt that of all the tunes we were working on it best expressed where we “are” individually and as a band.

The track will surely appeal to fans of the Connells’ fellow Southern jangle-rockers R.E.M., and you might hear some Drive By Truckers in the sauce when they launch into the chorus with a striking melody set to the lyrics, “I never knew anything/ Now I know, I know, I know.” It’s proof that the Connells have been using all that time away productively. Hear “Steadman’s Wake” below along with album opener “Really Great.”

TRACKLIST:

01 “Really Great”

02 “Fading In (Hardy)”

03 “Steadman’s Wake”

04 “Rusted Fields”

05 “Song For Duncan”

06 “Gladiator Heart”

07 “Burial Art”

08 “Universal Glue”

09 “Stars”

10 “Hello Water”

11 “Helium”

TOUR DATES:

08/17 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

09/17 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theater

09/18 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

09/29 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Bowl

10/15 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

Steadman’s Wake is out 9/24 on Black Park/Missing Piece. Pre-order it here.