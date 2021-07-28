Mount Kimbie – “Black Stone” & “Blue Liquid”

New Music July 28, 2021 12:13 PM By Peter Helman

Although they’ve collaborated with artists like slowthai and James Blake recently, UK production duo Mount Kimbie haven’t actually released any new music of their own since 2017’s Love What Survives. They do have a new album on the way. But in the meantime, they’re sharing instrumentals “Black Stone” and “Blue Liquid,” which they describe as “two tracks we’ve been sitting on from a few years ago that didn’t feel quite right for the Love What Survives album.” You can download both of them by subscribing to Mount Kimbie’s mailing list here.

