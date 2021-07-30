Oberhofer – “What Does It Mean To Me?”

New Music July 30, 2021 2:37 PM By Tom Breihan

Oberhofer – “What Does It Mean To Me?”

New Music July 30, 2021 2:37 PM By Tom Breihan

It’s been about six years since indie-popper Brad Oberhofer, currently based in LA, released his ambitious Chronovision album, and he’s mostly been quiet since then. Instead of making his own music, Oberhofer has made music for soundtracks, and he’s played on records from people like Katy Perry and Moses Sumney. Recently, Oberhofer co-wrote Rostam’s recent single “4Runner,” for instance, and now he’s back with a new standalone single of his own.

Oberhofer’s new single “What Does It Mean?” is a big, zonked-out psychedelic pop number with a few notes of R&B. It’s got a big and festival-ready sense of sweep that reminds me a bit of MGMT or Tame Impala. In a press release, Oberhofer says, “It’s a reminder that not much really matters. If something feels like it matters too much, you just have to ask yourself, ‘What does it really mean to me?’ That form of questioning has often enabled me to set my spirit free.” Check it out below.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Milli Vanilli’s “Baby Don’t Forget My Number”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Fine Young Cannibals’ “Good Thing”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Simply Red’s “If You Don’t Know Me By Now”

    8 hours ago

    Is This It Turns 20

    6 hours ago

    The Jack Antonoff Conundrum

    4 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest