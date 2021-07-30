Oberhofer – “What Does It Mean To Me?”

It’s been about six years since indie-popper Brad Oberhofer, currently based in LA, released his ambitious Chronovision album, and he’s mostly been quiet since then. Instead of making his own music, Oberhofer has made music for soundtracks, and he’s played on records from people like Katy Perry and Moses Sumney. Recently, Oberhofer co-wrote Rostam’s recent single “4Runner,” for instance, and now he’s back with a new standalone single of his own.

Oberhofer’s new single “What Does It Mean?” is a big, zonked-out psychedelic pop number with a few notes of R&B. It’s got a big and festival-ready sense of sweep that reminds me a bit of MGMT or Tame Impala. In a press release, Oberhofer says, “It’s a reminder that not much really matters. If something feels like it matters too much, you just have to ask yourself, ‘What does it really mean to me?’ That form of questioning has often enabled me to set my spirit free.” Check it out below.