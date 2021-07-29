Angel Olsen – “The Safety Dance” (Men Without Hats Cover)

New Music July 29, 2021 10:02 AM By Peter Helman

Angel Olsen’s latest project is Aisles, an EP of ’80s cover songs. Earlier this month, she shared her take on Laura Branigan’s “Gloria.” And now she’s offering up a moody reinterpretation of Men Without Hats’ 1982 hit “Safety Dance.”

“I felt this song could be reinterpreted to be about the time of quarantine and the fear of being around anyone or having too much fun,” Olsen explains in a statement. “It made me wonder, is it safe to laugh or dance or be free of it all for just a moment?” Listen below.

The Aisles EP is out digitally 8/20 and physically 9/24 via somethingscosmic. Pre-order it here.

