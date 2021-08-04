S. Raekwon – “Darling”

Steven Raekwon Reynolds, also known as S. Raekwon, released some material on Saddle Creek last year before the pandemic hit. It was a part of the label’s Document Series, and it was promising. Finally, he’s back with the announcement of his debut full-length Where I’m At Now, out this fall on Father/Daughter.

The album was recorded in New York City and Edwardsville, Illinois during quarantine. In Edwardsville, he was staying at his girlfriend’s family house, which led to reconnecting with the Black side of his family and subsequently ended up as something he reflected on for this record. It was mastered by Heba Kadry who’s worked with Björk, Ryuichi Sakamoto, and Alex G.

The lead single “Darling” is a soothing track with tranquil atmospherics and indulgent lyrics: “I wanna fall deep in your ways/ I wanna wash under your waves,” he sings softly. Hear the song and check out the album tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Darling”

02 “Do You Feel The Same”

03 “Kissing Behind Your House”

04 “Anywhere 4 U”

05 “It’s No Thing”

06 “T.D.T.K.A.”

07 “After The Party”

08 “Forever”

09 “Darling (Reprise)”

10 “Don’t Leave”

Where I’m At Now is out 10/8 via Father/Daughter Records. Pre-order it here.