Street Named After MF DOOM Unveiled In Long Beach

Peter Kramer/Getty Images

News July 31, 2021 4:59 PM By Peter Helman

A street in Long Beach, New York, where MF DOOM grew up, has been renamed in honor of late rap legend. KMD – MF DOOM Way, named after the MC and his early group with his younger brother Subroc, stretches one block between Riverside Boulevard and Long Beach Road on East Hudson Street. The street sign was officially unveiled in a ceremony on Saturday.

The City Council of Long Beach approved the dedication following a successful petition spearheaded by Dr. Patrick Graham, a public and social sector leader and former schoolmate of DOOM. “His hip-hop lyricism represents some of the culture’s best linguistic metaphors, garnering intergenerational and interracial admiration,” Graham said in a statement. “His life and art symbolize the resilience we need in our present context.”

“MF DOOM left an indelible mark on the music industry and on the lives of people across the globe,” added Long Beach City Manager Donna Gayden. “Long Beach is proud to bestow this honor in his memory and proud that he [once] called our City home.” Find photos and videos of KMD – MF DOOM Way and the unveiling ceremony below.

