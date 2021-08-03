The World Is A Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid To Die – “Invading The World Of The Guilty As A Spirit Of Vengeance”
Emo giants in both name and stature, the World Is A Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid To Die have announced their first new album since 2017’s Always Foreign. It’s called Illusory Walls and will be out in October. The album was written and recorded remotely, with the band split between Connecticut and Philadelphia, and co-produced by Chris Teti and Greg Thomas. Both the album and its lead single, “Invading The World Of The Guilty As A Spirit Of Vengeance,” get their names from the video game Dark Souls.
That lead single is dense and pummeling, a grand sweep of drums and guitars and pinched synths. The lyrics are constant and portentous. Here are its opening lines: “I crave more luxury disposables, a beautiful gym to have a heart attack in/ Human life and burial is as important as survivors make it/ Take my skin and make something/ Burn the waste, leave my bones naked.” It comes with a music video directed by Adam Peditto and starring Wataru Nishida. Watch and listen below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Afraid To Die”
02 “Queen Sophie For President”
03 “Invading The World Of The Guilty As A Spirit Of Vengeance”
04 “Blank // Drone”
05 “We Saw Birds Through The Hole In The Ceiling”
06 “Died In The Prison Of The Holy Office”
07 “Your Brain Is A Rubbermaid”
08 “Blank // Worker”
09 “Trouble”
10 “Infinite Josh”
11 “Fewer Afraid”
TOUR DATES:
10/12 Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar
10/13 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
10/15 Orlando, FL @ Soundbar
10/16 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
10/17 Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge
10/19 Austin, TX @ The Parish Room
10/20 Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
10/22 Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge
10/23 Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
10/24 San Francisco, CA @ Bottom Of The Hill
10/26 Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater
10/27 Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
10/29 Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
10/30 Denver, CO @ Globe Hall
10/31 Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar
11/02 St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club
11/03 Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
11/04 Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups
11/05 Ann Arbor, MI @ The Blind Pig
11/06 Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Place
11/07 Buffalo, NY @ Rec Room
11/09 Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
11/10 Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom
11/11 Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
11/12 Philadelphia, PA @ The Church
11/13 Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere
11/14 Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes
Illusory Walls is out 10/8 (digitally) and 12/3 (on vinyl) via Epitaph Records. Pre-order it here.