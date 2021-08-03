The World Is A Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid To Die – “Invading The World Of The Guilty As A Spirit Of Vengeance”

Emo giants in both name and stature, the World Is A Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid To Die have announced their first new album since 2017’s Always Foreign. It’s called Illusory Walls and will be out in October. The album was written and recorded remotely, with the band split between Connecticut and Philadelphia, and co-produced by Chris Teti and Greg Thomas. Both the album and its lead single, “Invading The World Of The Guilty As A Spirit Of Vengeance,” get their names from the video game Dark Souls.

That lead single is dense and pummeling, a grand sweep of drums and guitars and pinched synths. The lyrics are constant and portentous. Here are its opening lines: “I crave more luxury disposables, a beautiful gym to have a heart attack in/ Human life and burial is as important as survivors make it/ Take my skin and make something/ Burn the waste, leave my bones naked.” It comes with a music video directed by Adam Peditto and starring Wataru Nishida. Watch and listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Afraid To Die”

02 “Queen Sophie For President”

03 “Invading The World Of The Guilty As A Spirit Of Vengeance”

04 “Blank // Drone”

05 “We Saw Birds Through The Hole In The Ceiling”

06 “Died In The Prison Of The Holy Office”

07 “Your Brain Is A Rubbermaid”

08 “Blank // Worker”

09 “Trouble”

10 “Infinite Josh”

11 “Fewer Afraid”

TOUR DATES:

10/12 Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

10/13 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

10/15 Orlando, FL @ Soundbar

10/16 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

10/17 Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge

10/19 Austin, TX @ The Parish Room

10/20 Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

10/22 Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge

10/23 Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

10/24 San Francisco, CA @ Bottom Of The Hill

10/26 Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater

10/27 Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

10/29 Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

10/30 Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

10/31 Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar

11/02 St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

11/03 Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

11/04 Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

11/05 Ann Arbor, MI @ The Blind Pig

11/06 Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Place

11/07 Buffalo, NY @ Rec Room

11/09 Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

11/10 Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

11/11 Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

11/12 Philadelphia, PA @ The Church

11/13 Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

11/14 Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes

Illusory Walls is out 10/8 (digitally) and 12/3 (on vinyl) via Epitaph Records. Pre-order it here.