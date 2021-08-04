Wet – “Larabar”

Back in June, Wet reemerged with a new song called “On Your Side.” The track marked the reunion of the original trio, with Marty Sulkow having rejoined the lineup. It also apparently marked the beginning of a whole new era for the band. “On Your Side” was just a precursor to Wet’s third album. It’s called Letter Blue, and it’s out in October.

Described as a collection of “modern love songs,” Letter Blue features 10 tracks that originated with frontwoman Kelly Zutrau, but the album is also billed as a very collaborative effort. Part of that is Sulkow being back in the fold, but part of that is also some outside help the trio brought in: Toro Y Moi’s Chaz Bear, Buddy Ross, and Dev Hynes all have co-writing and co-production credits on the album, with Hynes featured on a track called “Bound.”

Along with the announcement, Wet have shared a new single called “Larabar,” the album’s closer. Here’s what Zutrau had to say about it:

Step into the light for the very first time. “Larabar” was a little breakthrough in the album process, the first song that came together that everything else formed around. It’s about a relationship cycle that becomes a loop — Eventually a feedback loop — Obsessively repeating, breaking up, getting back together, breaking up again. How memory distorts reality, solitude vs. company, accountability, guiltiness, loving someone who left and what to do when they come back and on and on, etc…

The song comes with a video directed by Andrew Theodore Balasia, who also directed the “On Your Side” clip. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Over And Over”

02 “On Your Side”

03 “Clementine”

04 “Far Cry”

05 “Blades Of Grass”

06 “Bound” (Feat. Blood Orange)

07 “Only One”

08 “Letter Blue”

09 “Only Water”

10 “Larabar”

Letter Blue is out 10/22 via AWAL. Pre-order it here.