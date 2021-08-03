Goat – “Fill My Mouth”

Masked Swedish psych-rock experimentalists Goat haven’t released a proper studio album since Requiem in 2016. But later this month, they’re releasing Headsoup, a rarities compilation that includes B-sides, standalone singles, and two brand new tracks. The second of those newly recorded tracks, following “Queen Of The Underground,” is out today. “Fill My Mouth” is a deep psychedelic groove with flute spiraling above it, and you can listen to it below.

Headsoup is out 8/27 via Rocket Recordings.

