Dizzee Rascal Charged With Assault

UK grime pioneer Dizzee Rascal, real name Dylan Kwabena Mills, MBE, has been charged with assault following a domestic incident in south London last month, Pitchfork reports.

“Dylan Mills, 36, of Sevenoaks, Kent, has been charged with assault after an incident at a residential address in Streatham on 8 June,” the Metropolitan Police say in a statement. “Officers attended and a woman reported minor injuries. She did not require hospital treatment.”

Dizzee Rascal was arrested at the scene last month on suspicion of common assault but was later released on bail. After being charged today, he is expected to appear at Croydon Magistrates Court next month.