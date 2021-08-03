Dizzee Rascal Charged With Assault

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

News August 3, 2021 11:40 AM By Peter Helman

Dizzee Rascal Charged With Assault

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

News August 3, 2021 11:40 AM By Peter Helman

UK grime pioneer Dizzee Rascal, real name Dylan Kwabena Mills, MBE, has been charged with assault following a domestic incident in south London last month, Pitchfork reports.

“Dylan Mills, 36, of Sevenoaks, Kent, has been charged with assault after an incident at a residential address in Streatham on 8 June,” the Metropolitan Police say in a statement. “Officers attended and a woman reported minor injuries. She did not require hospital treatment.”

Dizzee Rascal was arrested at the scene last month on suspicion of common assault but was later released on bail. After being charged today, he is expected to appear at Croydon Magistrates Court next month.

Peter Helman Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Martika’s “Toy Soldiers”

    2 days ago

    Song Of The Summer 2021: Vote Now!

    21 hours ago

    Is This It Turns 20

    5 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    5 days ago

    Premature Evaluation: Billie Eilish Happier Than Ever

    5 days ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest