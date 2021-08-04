Purity Ring – “soshy”

Purity Ring returned last year with WOMB, their first album in five years. I haven’t yet spent time with that one, but 2015’s Another Eternity holds a special place in my heart. It permeated Tumblr when I was in high school, not just for the visual aesthetic but for its pleasing sound and Megan James’ one-of-a-kind vocals. It still holds up.

Today, the band has released “soshy,” their first material since WOMB and the first song to be released through their own label, the Fellowship. It’s as easily likable as anything they’ve made; their brand of electronic pop is palatable for any basic music lover. This single is a little less crowded, but it makes James’ high-pitched, hallucinatory voice all the more dazzling. She shared this brief summary of the song and its video: “A wraith to descend the summer stairs with. Film by Carson Davis Brown, a visage under water and over the super 8. Featuring Doris in 1935.”

Listen below.