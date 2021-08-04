Lingua Ignota’s Appalachian Gothic

Lingua Ignota has always had an undercurrent of Christianity: Hayter first began singing in a church choir, and she took her project’s name from Christian mystic Hildegard von Bingen, whom she has called “a major influence.” But on Sinner Get Ready, she focused her research specifically on local religious history, from the evangelism of tent revivalism to the region’s unique religious sects: “I worked a lot with old Mennonite and Amish texts, and texts from Pennsylvania from the 1700s or 1800s.” Pennsylvania, the birthplace of the Great Awakening and its return to religious devotion, becomes a site for body horror on “REPENT NOW CONFESS NOW.” She became particularly fascinated with a 16th century Catholic book called The Heart Of Man: Either A Temple Of God, Or A Habitation Of Satan, Represented In Ten Emblematical Figures, pulling lyrics directly from the book on “MAN IS LIKE A SPRING FLOWER.”

But just as on Caligula, her dedication to an overarching concept belies her personal struggles. “This record is about my most recent relationship and dealing with somebody who struggles with addiction. It’s about not being able to be loved and never being enough, especially when the addiction is to other people,” she said. It was also about her physical experience of moving to a new, remote location knowing absolutely no one except her partner: “I’m in this rural space, where it feels I never actually know what’s going on.” The grandiose metaphors of Christianity felt, to Hayter, like a perfect place to hide her pain in plain sight: “I try not to be super confessional in my language, and to obfuscate all of that with biblical and allegorical imagery, without ever actually talking about myself.”

Hayter’s obsession with rural Pennsylvania extended into the musicality of the record, too: Sinner Get Ready incorporates a bevvy of Appalachian instruments, from the banjo to a mountain dulcimer. What at first began as a hobby (“The only thing to do out there was to go antiquing”) evolved into a venerable collection of bells, drums, zithers, and local string instruments. “I wanted to take these instruments and contort them and subvert them in ways to make them sound painful,” she said. “Some of them already sound painful and plaintive. They have a really specific cultural resonance, a sharpness and angularity and lack of refinement that is really beautiful and wonderful. It does harken back to certain primitivism and American music making in that area.” Combined with her use of a prepared piano, which she plucked and prodded to a strangely percussive effect, her use of rural instruments creates a haunting, disquieting sparseness across the record, the same sense of quiet unease as the beatific eeriness of Midsommar or the small town secrets of The Lottery.

Though she preemptively dismissed the term as pretentious, Hayter acknowledged that she aimed to create a gesamtkunstwerk, or total art, on Sinner Get Ready. “Nothing is there without intention,” she said. “I was really trying to make the text as important as the music and the visuals as important as the text, and to make sure that all of these things were feeding back into each other.” Rather than repeat the electronic density of Caligula, she wanted to create intensity from the stillness of her surroundings, “lending a bit of darkness and subversion to the very kind of bucolic landscape,” in her words. “I think people thought it would sound bigger, and it would sound noisier,” she said. “And I didn’t want to do that.” Instead, she examines the unsuspecting horrors lurking in the folksy quietude of rural America, painting a sinister palette with its history.