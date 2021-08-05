Charlotte Cornfield – “Headlines”

The Canadian singer-songwriter has been putting out contemplative folk music for more than a decade now; her last album, 2019’s The Shape Of Your Name, was long-listed for the Polaris Music Prize. Today, she’s announcing a new full-length, High In The Minuses, her first for Polyvinyl/Double Double Whammy. Lead single “Headlines” is rootsy and warm and builds to a twisting chorus: “Skimming headlines, walking slowly, circling around/ Flashing headlines, beaming lowly, circling around.”

The song’s accompanying music video shows Cornfield drifting past different people that live around her. Here she is on it:

I wanted to express the joy of seeing people, of those little interactions that happen throughout the day that I missed so much in the last year and a half. When I wrote this song I was spending so much time walking alone through my neighbourhood, and I wanted the video to take place on the same streetscape but be the antidote to that solitude. To me the city is so much about the people in it. Adrienne McLaren Devenyi, the director, came up with this arc of me exchanging objects with people as I move through the neighbourhood and that just created a beautiful jumping off point for these interactions. We had so much fun making this video, and it was such a gift to see everybody.

Watch and listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Skateboarding By The Lake

02 “Headlines”

03 “Pac-Man”

04 “21”

05 “Black Tattoo”

06 “Blame Myself”

07 “Out Of The Country”

08 “Drunk For You”

09 “Partner In Crime”

10 “Modern Medicine”

11 “Destroy Me”

High In The Minuses is out 10/29 via Polyvinyl/Double Double Whammy.