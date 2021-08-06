Guns N’ Roses – “ABSUЯD”

Guns N’ Roses, once a traveling circus of depravity and chaos, have become a dependable stadium-rock touring institution in recent years. In the time since Slash and Duff McKagan rejoined Guns N’ Roses in 2016, the band has hinted at the idea that they might release new music, even though they could keep playing their old hits in stadiums. Today, GN’R released their first new song in the 13 years since their Chinese Democracy album came out. The new song is called “ABSUЯD,” and the title is pretty on-point.

“ABSUЯD” isn’t exactly a new song. Instead, it’s a reworked version of “Silkworms,” a song that Guns N’ Roses wrote during the Chinese Democracy sessions. A previous iteration of the band played “Silkworms” at Rock In Rio in 2001, but it appears that they dropped it from their setlist shortly thereafter. More recently, “Silkworms” has returned to the GN’R live show as “ABSUЯD.” I’m pretty sure it’s the first Guns N’ Roses studio recording to feature Slash and Duff McKagan since the band covered the Rolling Stones “Sympathy For The Devil” on the Interview With A Vampire soundtrack in 1994. (We don’t have the full credits for “ABSUЯD,” so it’s possible that the song doesn’t feature Slash or Duff. According to the YouTube description, Rose co-produced the track with Chinese Democracy collaborator Caram Costanzo, and it features former member Brain on drums, so this might be an old recording.

“ABSUЯD” is a pretty crazy song! It’s a driving rant, and it’s got Axl Rose foaming furiously in a voice that sounds like he’s trying to channel Johnny Rotten, at least until a short and pretty breakdown with a tiny bit of falsetto. The lyrics are ornate in their grossness: “Screaming fucking banshee, you know that’s what you are! Pussy full of maggots, isn’t that absurd!” It seems so appropriate that the new, respectable Guns N’ Roses would truly return with a song where Axl howls about a pussy full of maggots. Check it out below.