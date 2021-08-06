Last year, Queens rap legend Nas linked up with producer Hit-Boy and released the album King’s Disease. I wasn’t a big fan, but plenty of people were; King’s Disease won Nas his first-ever Best Rap Album Grammy. Today, Nas has followed King’s Disease with King’s Disease II, the new album that he only announced last week. Once again, Hit-Boy produced every track. So Nas has become the one guy from those Wyoming sessions who announced that he’d release an album today and then actually did it.

The big news on King’s Disease II is that Ms. Lauryn Hill appears on “Nobody,” delivering her first rap verse in what feels like forever. She sounds strong and focused, and she’s clearly pissed at anyone putting expectations on her: “My awareness like Keanu in The Matrix/ I’m saving souls, and y’all complain about my lateness.” Other rap legends also turn up on King’s Disease II; Eminem and EPMD rap on the song “EPMD 2.” Elsewhere, the album also has contributions from YG, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Blxst, and Charlie Wilson.

Most of King’s Disease II is Nas in reflective mode, telling stories about his long career; there’s a whole song, for instance, about beefing with Tupac Shakur and Death Row Records. The beats are mellow and tasteful, and the whole thing is shooting for grown-man wisdom. But this is Nas, so we’ll probably spend the next week picking out the weirdest and messiest lines. Stream the album below.

King’s Disease II is out now on Mass Appeal.