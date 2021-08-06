Jeff Tweedy Shares Demo Of New Song “In A Sad Kinda Way,” Written For His Wife, On Their 26th Anniversary

Jeff Tweedy and Susie Miller got married 26 years ago today. Happy anniversary! To celebrate, the Wilco frontman has shared a previously unreleased demo of a new song, written for his wife, via his newly launched newsletter Starship Casual. It’s called “In A Sad Kinda Way,” and it reminds me of Sam Beam’s early Iron & Wine recordings or Nick Drake gone lo-fi. Here’s what Tweedy wrote to go along with it, beneath an old photo of he and his spouse together:

This is Susie Miller Tweedy (and me). I’m tempted to say that if you aren’t married to her then your wife is a piece of crap. But hearing her voice in my head, I’m thinking better of saying such a thing. See… even without consultation, she’s steering me toward a subtler and kinder way of saying what I want to say. Which all goes to show what a force she’s been in my effort to be a better person. What I really want to say is this… After 26 years of marriage and around 30ish total years of going steady, I still can’t believe my good fortune. Somehow the smartest, coolest, and funniest woman alive thought enough of me to take my hand. I love her more every day and I wouldn’t be here without her. Happy Anniversary Sukierae! OxO

And here’s the song:

Tweedy also shared the first draft of a new song called “A Lifetime To Find” yesterday, recorded on his phone this past January. He says it was partially inspired by the traditional ballad “O’ Death” and “um… you know, everything that was going on at the time.” That one’s only available over at Starship Casual and is well worth your time.

I could get used to this steady stream of Jeff Tweedy home recordings.