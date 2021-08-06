Captain Beefheart & His Magic Band’s 1969 experimental rock masterpiece Trout Mask Replica is finally streaming for the first time. After hitting the hi-res streaming service Qobuz last month, the album is now available on all streaming and digital platforms including Spotify and Apple Music. The audio was remastered in 2012, and the record also has refreshed cover artwork created from the original photo print.

Frank Zappa produced Trout Mask Replica and released it on his Straight label, and his son Ahmet Zappa, a co-trustee of the Zappa Family Trust, is now in charge of much of Captain Beefheart’s catalog. “We want more people to discover what an amazing artist he is,” Ahmet Zappa told Rolling Stone last month. “It’s an extraordinary record. It’s challenging to listen to in the same way that some of my dad’s music can be very challenging to listen to. You always discover something new, or at least I do.”

Stream Trout Mask Replica to your heart’s content and maybe discover something new below.