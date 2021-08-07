Watch Hayley Williams & Julien Baker Join Becca Mancari In Nashville

August 7, 2021 By Peter Helman

Last year, singer-songwriter Becca Mancari and Julien Baker both played in the backing band for Paramore leader Hayley Williams’ Tiny Desk Concert. And last night, when Mancari played her first live show in nearly two years at the Basement East in Nashville last night, she brought Williams and Baker out to join her on backing vocals for a performance of her song “I’m Sorry.” Watch below.

Brittany Howard, another frequent collaborator of Mancari’s, also joined during the set.

