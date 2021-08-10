Alexa Rose – “Big Sky”

Over the past couple months, North Carolina singer-songwriter Alexa Rose has been gearing up to release her sophomore album Headwaters. So far we’ve heard a couple songs from it, including “Clearwater Park” and “Human.” Today, she’s back with another one.

Rose’s latest is called “Big Sky,” and it’s inspired by a road trip out through California. It was one of Roses’ first times traveling outside the South, and she was apparently struck by all the open country out in the middle of America. Here’s what Rose had to say about the accompanying video:

“Big Sky” was filmed in Joshua Tree, CA with a crew led by three incredible women. I was in LA with my manager and a camcorder, planning to make a home-video for the song when we crossed paths with videographer Sydney Taylor and stylist Emma Sauer. We only had one day in LA, and we shot the video just an hour after meeting them. These women showed up with such empowering energy to help me create something adventurous and lighthearted. The whole experience felt reflective of the serendipity of traveling and the spirit of the song.

Check it out below.

Headwaters is out 9/17 via Big Legal Mess. Pre-order it here.