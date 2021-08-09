Pop. 1280 – “Not Too Deep”

The New York post-punk trio Pop. 1280 were a Stereogum Band To Watch more than a decade ago, and they’ve definitely been worth watching since then. Pop. 1280 have changed lineups and sounds since their arrival, but they’ve been a reliable source for scummy, ugly, noise, industrial-infused music. Next month, Pop. 1280 will release their new album Museum On The Horizon, and they’ve already shared the early track “Noncompliant.” Today, they’ve dropped another single.

The new song “Not Too Deep” is a sweaty, clammy synth-punk track with a pulsating electronic beat and a feverish, paranoid vocal from lead chanter Chris Bug. In certain situations, “Not Too Deep” could work on a dance floor; there are some sick handclaps in there. But this a stark and intense track; it’s not exactly good-time music. Below, check out the grainy, haunted video, which Chris Bug directed and which features a whole lot of shirtless Chris Bug.

Museum On The Horizon is out 9/24 on Profound Lore.