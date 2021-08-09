Pop. 1280 – “Not Too Deep”

New Music August 9, 2021 10:25 AM By Tom Breihan

Pop. 1280 – “Not Too Deep”

New Music August 9, 2021 10:25 AM By Tom Breihan

The New York post-punk trio Pop. 1280 were a Stereogum Band To Watch more than a decade ago, and they’ve definitely been worth watching since then. Pop. 1280 have changed lineups and sounds since their arrival, but they’ve been a reliable source for scummy, ugly, noise, industrial-infused music. Next month, Pop. 1280 will release their new album Museum On The Horizon, and they’ve already shared the early track “Noncompliant.” Today, they’ve dropped another single.

The new song “Not Too Deep” is a sweaty, clammy synth-punk track with a pulsating electronic beat and a feverish, paranoid vocal from lead chanter Chris Bug. In certain situations, “Not Too Deep” could work on a dance floor; there are some sick handclaps in there. But this a stark and intense track; it’s not exactly good-time music. Below, check out the grainy, haunted video, which Chris Bug directed and which features a whole lot of shirtless Chris Bug.

Museum On The Horizon is out 9/24 on Profound Lore.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Richard Marx’s “Right Here Waiting”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Paula Abdul’s “Cold Hearted”

    13 hours ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    3 days ago

    Captain Beefheart’s Trout Mask Replica Is Finally Streaming For The First Time

    3 days ago

    British Sea Power Change Name To Sea Power

    12 hours ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest