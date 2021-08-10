Julia Shapiro – “Come With Me”

Even though Julia Shapiro’s new song is about seeing evil faces in mountains while on mushrooms, the experience of listening to it is soothing and peaceful. The Chastity Belt member has announced her sophomore effort Zorked out this fall to follow 2019’s Perfect Version. This new track retains the same dreary, immersive shoegaze sound from her first record; it’s a mesmerizing three minutes that pass too quickly.

Read what she said about the song:

Last September I went on a backpacking trip with my cousins, up in the mountains of Colorado, and one of the days we were out there we did mushrooms. I ended up having a pretty insane trip, but I had the worst time when I was coming up on them. I kept seeing evil faces in the mountains. This song was partially inspired by that experience, but it’s really about anytime I’m stuck in a negative headspace and spiraling out of control. It’s about giving in and letting your mind take you to the darkest places. The song itself is really evil sounding, with super dissonant chords, which inspired the darker lyrics. I’ve never written a song that sounds like this. This might be my favorite drumbeat on the album… it just gives the song a nice groove. Melina Duterte (who recorded/mixed the album) had the idea to add some staccato synth throughout the whole track, which adds another dimension to it.

Listen to “Come With Me” and check out the album tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Death (XIII)”

02 “Come With Me”

03 “Wrong Time”

04 “Someone”

05 “Reptile! Reptile!”

06 “Pure Bliss”

07 “Hellscape”

08 “Do Nothing About It”

09 “Zorked”

10 “Hall Of Mirrors”

Zorked arrives 10/15 via Suicide Squeeze.