Scritti Politti Mastermind Green Gartside On Why He Still Believes In The Power Of Pop

You were making DIY singles at first, and on the 4 A-Sides liner notes, there’s a complete breakdown of the production process, including studio and manufacturing costs. Fast forward a few years later, and you are in some very expensive New York studios recording Cupid & Psyche 85, working with studio pros like David Gamson, who you worked with so many times, and Paul Jackson Jr., who played on Thriller and was in David Letterman’s house band at the time. Did you have any moments of, “I used to live in a squat. How am I here?”

GARTSIDE: I’m prompted to remember that I spent much of that time making that album with a stomach-churning sense of inadequacy and unbelievable anxiety and a lack of confidence, but it was the record that I really wanted to make. I wanted to make a point of making pop music. I’d had the terribly good fortune of being introduced by Geoff Travis from Rough Trade to David Gamson. He thought that David and I would get along, knowing that I wanted to make, for want of a better word, a contemporary, R&B-inspired pop record. David had the sophistication, the understanding, the empathy. It was a terrifying time, and I did feel completely out of my depth, being only a year or two out of post-punk, but absolutely convinced that this was what I wanted to do.

When namechecking Immanuel Kant or using the word hermeneutic, do you feel like you’re getting away with something?

GARTSIDE: No, not at all. You’re always aware of the fact that you could and should be doing better. I thought any attention given to me for any reason was deeply ill-deserved, and I would never have felt happy or comfortable with anything that I’ve done. I certainly wouldn’t have had any moment of self-congratulation anywhere along the way.

You’d previously had success with “The Sweetest Girl,” but Cupid had multiple UK hits, and for a while you were a bit of a celebrity, and even a pin-up. Did you enjoy any of that at all? Do you get any validation that you were good from that experience?

GARTSIDE: No, I hated it, absolutely hated it.

I’m sorry to hear that, Green.

GARTSIDE: I had a little breakdown and I went back to Wales and I wrote this thesis, an argument about why the move to pop was the most interesting gesture that we could make, and all the reasons for it, drawing on other post-structuralist writers and all the band read it, and I think they were persuaded it was a good idea, but it did kind of engender the collapse of that first lineup.

And out of that, the second lineup was born. There were many reasons, from the outside as I was, to find that process interesting politically, culturally, creatively. But there was an awful lot of bullshit and stuff that felt degrading, stuff that felt ill-deserved. I felt very, very uncomfortable with it. I’d already had one kind of breakdown with the first line-up of Scritti, and I think it precipitated another. So I had another spell away from making music for a long time.

So there is pop success, and that’s one thing. But it’s a whole other thing when one of your songs is covered by Miles Davis, the greatest musician of the 20th century. What did you think when you first heard that he had covered “A Perfect Way“?

GARTSIDE: I was generally like, “What was that again?” It was extraordinary. All I was thinking was like, “Well, how the hell did Miles hear this?” When we invited him to come and play, it was an extraordinary experience working with him, and an extraordinary experience visiting him at home as well. I was expecting him to come surrounded by an entourage, but he came completely alone. I was very, very frightened about what it would be like, but he was very gentle and introspective, and he was very gracious. He was a little elliptical in his practices and reasoning, perhaps. As it was for me, the experience of working with Roger Troutman from Zapp, who was someone whose music I had long adored and was terribly keen to work with him, and he was another person whose character and musicianship was phenomenal.

So you took a long break after Provisions and you’ve been open that you had to seek treatment for your anxiety and other mental health issues. I remember when I was growing up, people would say “Why is Eddie Vedder whining about being famous? Being famous looks awesome.” But then you learn that, actually, being famous is probably not good for your mental health under the best circumstances. No pressure, Green, but what do you feel comfortable talking about why you’ve had to take these breaks and why you couldn’t tour for a long time?

GARTSIDE: Well, I’m not at all embarrassed to talk about it, but I find myself very … it still makes me uncomfortable. When people who are privileged enough to have enjoyed success and some degree of assured material comfort or whatever else, and people who put themselves in front of the public, but then to whinge about it is … yeah, that grates a little. I wouldn’t make a meal about it, but I would simply say that I’m kind of astonished that there are people who are ever at all comfortable with the business of making themselves famous. I can’t imagine why anybody would want to put in all the work that that demands, all the compromises it demands, all the debasement it demands, all the belittling.

What was going on in your life between the long break between Provision and Anomie & Bonhomie?

GARTSIDE: There was no band. I split up with management, I split up with the record labels, I split up with my partner. I didn’t want to see anyone, and I didn’t see anyone. I went to live a solitary life in a cottage in the countryside in my native Wales. I would see one or two old school friends for a beer and a game of darts a few nights a week. The rest of the time I would walk around the countryside. I had all my musical equipment in a room in the cottage, but I didn’t want to see that equipment, even. It’s strange, if I opened the door to the room where all the gear was, even the smell of guitars and synthesizers would make me feel ill.

The only music that I was happy to listen to then was East Coast hip-hop, which had become progressively more important to me over the years. I would occasionally jump on the train for a solitary trip to London or Bristol to buy vinyl. I loved DJ Premier so much.

Much in the same way that I wanted to know what it felt like to make big-beat pop music — this is silly, but I wanted to know what it felt like to make a Premier beat, or how he went about it. And so that’s slowly how I got, piece by piece, the equipment back out of the music room and started programming beats. My sister lured me back to London, by which time back in the countryside I’d gone back to listening to John Peel, as there was no other radio station to listen to. Which meant that I was listening to guitar music again, as well as hip-hop, towards the end of my time in Wales.

So I’d written a bunch of songs with therapy and drugs and just the boredom, I guess, of being so isolated. I had a handful of songs and I got in touch with David again and said, “You know, I’m sort of emerging, and would you be up to being involved in making another record, and this is gonna be a very different kind of record.” It was a pop record, but it wasn’t a Top 40 pop record. It didn’t have its sights in that direction, it was just expressing some interest in influences that I’d had in that time in Wales. And then we made that record, with Me’Shell Ndegeocello and Wendy Melvoin and Abe Laboriel Jr, and that was a very, very happy time.

I don’t think anybody particularly heard it. The week it came out I had a very unhappy relationship with a new manager at that time, who was massively ineffectual. And the week it came out, Geoff Travis, who I hadn’t spoken to for years, got in touch and said, “I think you made a really good record, but you’re on the wrong label, with the wrong management, and I think you should come back to us.” And I was just so relieved to get that call. I think that record was super personal. If it served one great purpose: It got me back to Rough Trade.