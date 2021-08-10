Jack White Announces Third Man Records London Store & Venue

Jack White’s Third Man Records is opening a new store and venue in London. The label’s third location and first outside the USA following stores in Nashville and Detroit, the London branch will be located at 1 Marshall Street in the heart of Soho. It will include a two-level retail space and an intimate live music venue called The Blue Basesment and function as Third Man’s European headquarters.

White, who recently launched the Jack White Art & Design multimedia website cataloguing his work, personally designed the new space himself throughout 2020 and 2021. It will feature a token-operated Third Man Records lucky dip book machine designed by Toronto-based artist Craig Small and a token-operated recording booth where artists and members of the public can record their own material straight to vinyl.

The store will officially open to the public on Saturday, 9/25. To celebrate, Third Man asked UK artists like Paul Weller, David Ruffin, the Jesus & Mary Chain, Cornershop, Gina Birch of the Raincoats, and the Magic Roundabout to contribute some new or previously unheard music to the label. These exclusive releases will be available 9/25 online and at all Third Man locations, with limited edition yellow vinyl available at the London store only.