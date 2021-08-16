Friends, please, have a seat.

Are you sitting? Are you ready? Good! Because we’re about to talk about the new Deafheaven album. And … well, we have a lot to talk about.

I won’t lie, both because I believe myself to be a fundamentally good man and also there may be few scattered comments here and there to contradict me, so let me be frank: I expected this album, Infinite Granite, to suck.

This was an opinion derived from a smattering of different details: the first two singles (“Great Mass Of Color” and “The Gnashing”) released in advance of Infinite Granite; my deep and perhaps insane love for Deafheaven’s past output; my immediate disappointment hearing frontman George Clarke’s vocal pivot from passionate howl to “clean” singing. I was a little bored with the new tunes. I was unmoved by the prospect of more. I was ambivalent. I was confident in my ambivalence.

So I had it all planned out in my head, this review. I thought I was gonna talk about how Clarke’s voice wasn’t up to the task to which it had been assigned, and about how lead guitarist Kerry McCoy had abandoned his own gifts as both composer and shredder, and about how rhythm guitarist Shiv Mehra, bassist Chris Johnson, and drummer Daniel Tracy were basically Gem Archer, Andy Bell, and Alan White, and this was Deafheaven’s Standing On The Shoulder Of Giants (not a compliment), and we’d all point and laugh or feel sad or something. Haha. Boohoo. Blah. Etc.

But then … well, friends, then I actually listened to Infinite Granite. And then I had to scratch all that.

***

We don’t have time for a ton of backstory, so I’ll try to make this brief:

Infinite Granite is Deafheaven’s fifth LP. Previously: 1. Roads To Judah. 2. Sunbather. 3. New Bermuda. 4. Ordinary Corrupt Human Love.

Those first four LPs sounded enough like black metal that Deafheaven were often called a black metal band. This designation, however, was (and continues to be) inaccurate and unhelpful. If you consider, say, Gorgoroth’s first three albums to be the archetype of second-wave black metal, then Deafheaven have never played black metal. Instead, they play blackgaze, i.e., black metal x shoegaze, a hybrid subgenre whose parameters are so indistinct, they could almost literally land anywhere or nowhere. And because it has a stupid name and falls outside the perimeters of both “real” metal and “serious” music, blackgaze is often diminished and dismissed in a way that has allowed the style to grow unchecked. Because it has no borders, it can have no border patrols. So Clarke is now singing instead of screaming? So what? I hear more and more bands on Bandcamp using the blackgaze tag whose music features primarily if not only clean vocals. I also hear more and more bands who sound literally exactly the way Deafheaven used to sound. (Receipts? Here: Uno. Dos. Tres. Cuatro. Cinco. All those songs are awesome, btw. Buy ’em. Make a playlist.) And when I’m lucky, I hear some bands that take it to whole new levels entirely. And beyond.

Bottom line is, I hear a lot of blackgaze bands, because I follow this stuff with a probably unhealthy intensity, and I can confidently tell you that Deafheaven serve as a gravitational force at the center of this style. I can also tell you that they can’t turn around or stand still, not now, because everything around them is moving forward, outward, and upward. And finally, I can tell you that Infinite Granite is very much a blackgaze album. But is it “metal”? Friends, it doesn’t sound like Iron Maiden! I’ve heard people say it sounds like Catherine Wheel and Alcest and AFI and Nothing and Morrissey and Failure and Turnover and all this other stuff. And every time I hear any of those comparisons, I want to reply that, no, it actually doesn’t sound like those bands for these reasons. And I’m right, of course. But you know what? Infinite Granite actually does sound like all those bands. It literally sounds like all of them. And others! I hear Adorable and Suede and Ride and the Stone Roses …

Here’s the thing, though: When you simultaneously synthesize or echo the sounds of a dozen or whatever disparate bands, you don’t actually sound like any of them. More to the point, do you know who Infinite Granite really sounds like, much more so than any of those bands mentioned above?

Deafheaven.

I’m not being cute. If Infinite Granite weren’t by Deafheaven, you’d listen to it once and say, “This band is just blatantly ripping off Deafheaven. Except for the vocals.”

***

Deafheaven have been a five-piece for a while now, but the band is inherently two guys: George Clarke and Kerry McCoy. I mean, by this point, maybe drummer Daniel Tracy is a full member (he absolutely should be, but it’s easy for me to say that, because it’s not my equity getting divvied up), but even if he were, it wouldn’t make him a founding member. Maybe he gets a vote — maybe all those other guys do — but at the end of the day, Clarke and McCoy make the calls.

And I always wonder what must have happened behind the scenes of this sorta stuff. When you’re Deafheaven, and you’re making the quite honestly monumental — and quite frankly very risky — decision to switch from screaming to singing clean … how does that come about? Physical necessity? Artistic development? Commercial ambition? Did one person push back against the other, or was it a jointly made decision? Did it come about overnight, or did it evolve over time? It doesn’t matter. I’m just curious to know the details of private conversations. Because in this case, there absolutely were conversations. This represents a massive change. Does it work? That depends, I guess. Here’s how it worked for me:

My first thought, when I first heard “Great Mass Of Color”: Woof. This guy can’t actually sing at all. No no no. Nope.

Then, after a bit more exposure, I thought: Well, he can sing a little bit, but he has virtually no range, virtually no identity, and virtually no ability to convey any sort of emotion beyond “melancholy.”

Then, after I’d listened to the album, I dunno, three, four times? I thought: WHAT THE FUCK MORE DO YOU GREEDY, SELFISH, AWFUL PEOPLE EVEN WANT FROM A SINGER?!