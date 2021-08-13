Dude was saying anything he could to stand out, whether that meant repeated soccer references, taking a stand against blatant crossover attempts on “Radio Song,” or describing his own poverty in honest, bracing detail. This quest to be noticed also entailed lots and lots of lines about his voracious drug intake, sometimes framed in wild, nihilistic terms. In this way, at least, he managed to be on-trend in a moment when MCs became just as likely to rap about doing drugs as dealing them. Within two years, MDMA raps were all the rage, with Danny Brown and Fool’s Gold co-founder A-Trak very much in the mix. It was a wave that started to feel darker and darker later in the decade, as the opioid crisis ramped up and more and more rappers died from overdoses. “I feel bad about it as I was at the forefront of this shit,” Brown told Dazed years later. “Back then it was like, ‘How can I be edgy?’ Everyone was talking about gangster shit and shooting or gangbanging, so talking about opioids and pills was my way to be different. I knew people could relate to that.”

It’s not like Brown was glamorizing this stuff, though. From start to finish, the album presents the horrors of his daily existence with harrowing clarity. XXX begins and ends with title tracks that function as overtures, both of them loaded with direct references to his drug intake as a means of self-destruction. On the opener, he admits, “And it’s the downward spiral, got me suicidal/ But too scared to do it, so these pills’ll be the rifle.” The album ends on an only slightly more optimistic note: “The thoughts of no success got a n**** chasing death/ Doin’ all these drugs, hope an OD ain’t next.” In between, Brown goes to great lengths to describe the squalor he comes from and the pain that still haunts him. “His shock rhymes on XXX are like horrorcore stripped of cartoon fantasy, and they carry the moral weight of experience,” Jayson Greene wrote in Pitchfork’s review. “On ‘Pac Blood,’ he calls his lyrics ‘shit so personal my mom can’t listen to,’ and you believe him.”

Drugs in particular are presented again and again as the escape that became a prison. Tracks like “Blunt After Blunt” and “Adderall Admiral” helped to develop a caricature of Brown as an insatiable party monster, one he’d continue to play up on later material like “Dip” before letting the darkness consume him on Atrocity Exhibition. But rather than the turn-up you’d expect based on the title, “Party All The Time” is a ballad, a somber portrait of a woman in the grips of a vicious cycle. The song’s refrain, “She wanna party all the time,” is a lament. The final third of the tracklist is similarly reflective, with Brown returning to his normal voice to express resignation (“It’s in my DNA, ’cause my pops liked to get fucked up the same way”) or describe breaking into an abandoned home to strip it for scrap metal (“Metal crowbar gon’ get us through the door/ Take everything, n****, fuck the landlord!”).

Brown’s deeply complex self-portrait is aided by multi-faceted production that’s almost as impressive as his lyrics. Part of his appeal was his eclecticism, the sense that his music and drug consumption were equally adventurous. XXX shows off that varied taste, veering from Detroit’s best stab at grime (“Bruiser Brigade”) to funky, noise-blown boom-bap (“Fields”) to psychedelic loops (“Adderall Admiral”) to introspective warmth (“DNA”) to Def Jux-style dystopian electro-rap (“Die Like A Rockstar”). Future pop hit-maker Frank Dukes’ organic “XXX” beat is regal and sad all at once, while “30” — produced by Bruiser Brigade mainstay Skywlkr — builds up claustrophobic intensity like it’s Liars or Radiohead. This was a quantum leap from the straightforward loops of The Hybrid. Despite Brown’s larger-than-life presence and the fact that he could rap his ass off, when we talk about the greatness of XXX, his beat selection has to be part of that conversation.

Releasing XXX for free worked out pretty well for Brown. The album launched him directly into cult fandom, critical acclaim, and a rapidly expanding festival circuit. And although it defined his persona in ways he hasn’t fully shaken, Brown has continued to evolve in the decade since. He signed to Warp, the venerable UK label specializing in experimental electronic music. He took his music to darker and darker places until finally moving back toward the light on his most recent LP. He cut his hair; he fixed his teeth; he reined in some of his wilder instincts. He kept carving out his own lane and began to refashion himself as an elder statesman of sorts. Whenever he releases his long-teased XXXX, it will presumably find him in a better place at 40 than he was at 30 — which, upon listening back to the album that made him a star, feels like a miracle.