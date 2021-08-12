Here Is Your Song Of The Summer 2021

Here Is Your Song Of The Summer 2021

The votes are in, and we can now present the results of our annual Song Of The Summer poll. The 10 biggest vote-getters are below, first as a countdown, then in handy playlist format.

“Fun” fact: This is the first time an indie song has won since Future Islands in the famously contentious 2014 campaign, unless you count 2015 champion “I Know There’s Gonna Be (Good Times)” by Jamie xx, Young Thug, and Popcaan as indie (or, I guess, the famously unsigned Chance The Rapper, whose “No Problem” prevailed in 2016). That said, our 2021 victor is very much a pop song too, one that — unlike some of your selections — actually sounds like a summer jam. Although we were clear that the Song Of The Summer could be anything you want it to be, it feels right to anoint a track that hits like sunshine, fresh air, and a cold beverage.

OK, without further ado, here’s the top 10.

10. Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open”

9. Lil Nas X – “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”

8. Lorde – “Solar Power”

7. Wet Leg – “Chaise Longue”

6. Caroline Polachek – “Bunny Is A Rider”

5. Illuminati Hotties – “Pool Hopping”

4. Doja Cat & SZA – “Kiss Me More”

3. Olivia Rodrigo – “good 4 u”

2. Angel Olsen & Sharon Van Etten – “Like I Used To”

1. Japanese Breakfast – “Be Sweet”

