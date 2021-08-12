Robert Plant & Alison Krauss – “Can’t Let Go” (Lucinda Williams Cover)

When former Led Zeppelin singer Robert Plant and bluegrass/country crossover star Alison Krauss teamed up for an album called Raising Sand in 2007, it went platinum and won the Grammy for Album Of The Year among many other awards. Fourteen years later, the prestige-Americana duo has reunited for a second LP. The similarly titled Raise The Roof is coming in November. It was once again produced by T Bone Burnett, with musicians including drummer Jay Bellerose, guitarists Marc Ribot, David Hidalgo, Bill Frisell, and Buddy Miller, bassists Dennis Crouch and Viktor Krauss, and pedal steel guitarist Russ Pahl, among others.

Raise The Roof is largely a covers album, including songs by Merle Haggard, Allen Toussaint, the Everly Brothers, Anne Briggs, Geeshie Wiley, Bert Jansch, and Calexico in addition to “High and Lonesome,” a new original by Plant and Burnett. The lead single, out today, is a cover of “Can’t Let Go,” written by Randy Weeks and first recorded by Lucinda Williams. It’s an eminently likable bluesy shuffle built around a guitar part that will burrow its way into your brain.

“We wanted it to move,” Krauss says of the new music in a press release. “We brought other people in, other personalities within the band, and coming back together again in the studio brought a new intimacy to the harmonies.” Plant adds, “You hear something and you go ‘Man, listen to that song, we got to sing that song!’ It’s a vacation, really — the perfect place to go that you least expected to find.”

Hear “Can’t Let Go” and check out the tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Quattro (World Drifts In)”

02 “The Price Of Love”

03 “Go Your Way”

04 “Trouble With My Lover”

05 “Searching for My Love”

06 “Can’t Let Go”

07 “It Don’t Bother Me”

08 “You Led Me To The Wrong”

09 “Last Kind Words Blues”

10 “High And Lonesome”

11 “Going Where The Lonely Go”

12 “Somebody Was Watching Over Me”

Raise The Roof is out 11/19 on Rounder Records.