We’re Sorry To Report That Machine Gun Kelly’s New Song “papercuts” Is Pretty Good

Last year, Machine Gun Kelly, a B-list white rapper from Ohio, pivoted hard towards pop-punk. He made Tickets To My Downfall, a full-on album of straight-up mid-’00s Warped Tour music, with Travis Barker producing, and it was hugely successful. Tickets To My Downfall became MGK’s first #1 album, and it led to Barker making MGK-style quasi-rockers with people like Trippie Redd and Willow Smith. These days, there’s a decent chance that Machine Gun Kelly is the biggest rock star in young America, and he’s not going back to making rap music anytime soon. This morning, MGK, once again working with Travis Barker, dropped a new single called “papercuts.” And you know what? Not bad!

Earlier this week, Machine Gun Kelly announced, via social-media selfie, that he’s got a new album called Born With Horns coming soon. (Both he and Barker got big “Born With Horns” forearm tattoos.) Despite the title, it does not look like the new record will be MGK’s pivot to ska-punk. Instead, “papercuts” is dramatic, crashing grunge-pop with a big, ragged hook and some nice synth/guitar action. I’ve already seen people comparing it to Pixies and Nirvana, but I’d put it more in the zone of mid-tier ’90s alt-pop stuff like Ruth Ruth’s “Uninvited.” And that stuff rules, so this is not a complaint.

Look: The title of this blog post is a joke. A good song is a good song, and it’s always nice to have another one of those in the world. If you, like me, are an old person who is utterly befuddled by Machine Gun Kelly’s embrace of alt-rock, then too bad. You can get on board, or you can just watch it happen and scratch your head. Or both! But whatever choice you make, it’s happening.

In director Cole Bennett’s “papercuts” video, Machine Gun Kelly straps on stilts to play to an audience of furries who look like characters in the Tim Burton Alice In Wonderland, and he also wanders around Sunset Boulevard in a bald cap and makeup that hides his tattoos. Old people will recognize that the bald no-tattoos version of Machine Gun Kelly looks a whole lot like Live’s Ed Kowalczyk in the Secret Samadhi era. Check it out below.

Born With Horns is coming sometime soon. If you would like to further rupture your brain, please enjoy the People Faces Of Punk thing that was going around last month.