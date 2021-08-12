PHONY – “Great White”

By Danielle Chelosky

Neil Berthier, the face behind PHONY and the previous frontman of Donovan Wolfington, recently moved to California. I mention this because the newfound West Coast energy is palpable on his new single “Great White,” which is brighter and more ambitious than anything he’s done before (especially in comparison to last year’s doleful Knock Yourself Out).

His distinct vocals on this track sound more confident in both singing and yelling, while retaining his nonchalantly existential personality in the lyricism: “It’s so hard to find the answer/ Where does the question lie?/ The wade against the current/ I was so afraid to die.” Though his slower, more emo material is great — like the spellbinding “Waffle House” — “Great White” shows off a new strength for PHONY.

Listen to “Great White” below.

