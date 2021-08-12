Zombie Juice – “Alto” (Feat. Devin The Dude & Rae Khalil)

Brooklyn rap trio Flatbush Zombies have developed a reputation as a wild, energetic live act, but they’ve got a chilled-out stoner side, too, and that’s the side that group member Zombie Juice shows on his new solo single. Zombie Juice — who now stylizes his name with a heart emoji, but I’m not copy-pasting that into a dang blog post — has just come out with his first-ever solo track, though it’s not really a solo track. “Alto” is still a product of the Flatbush Zombies ecosystem, and it features a verse from a rap legend.

Zombie Juice’s fellow Flatbush Zombie Erick The Architect, who’s also been releasing solo music lately, produced “Alto.” It’s a serenely smoked-out track, and it’s got a verse from Houston rap veteran Devin The Dude, the eternal master of stoned and self-deprecating shit-talk. The song itself is hazy and pretty, and it’s got a hook from the ascendant R&B singer Rae Khalil.

The “Alto” video isn’t exactly a music video in the regular sense. Instead, it’s a static shot of Zombie Juice sitting in a boat that’s in a lake surrounded by mountains. It captures the song’s vibe nicely. Check it out below.