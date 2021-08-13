CHVRCHES – “The Killing Moon” (Echo & The Bunnymen Cover)
CHVRCHES, who are preparing to release their new album Screen Violence at the end of the month, have covered Echo & The Bunnymen’s 1984 classic “The Killing Moon” as an exclusive for Amazon’s DV8 playlist. “We all love Echo & The Bunnymen and had wanted to cover ‘The Killing Moon’ for a long time and jumped at the chance when Amazon Music gave us the opportunity,” Lauren Mayberry says. “Screen Violence, the new CHVRCHES album, is very much inspired by movies and ‘Killing Moon’ feels almost synonymous with Donnie Darko which is a film we all love.” Listen below.