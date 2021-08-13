CHVRCHES – “The Killing Moon” (Echo & The Bunnymen Cover)

New Music August 13, 2021 11:19 AM By Peter Helman

CHVRCHES – “The Killing Moon” (Echo & The Bunnymen Cover)

New Music August 13, 2021 11:19 AM By Peter Helman

CHVRCHES, who are preparing to release their new album Screen Violence at the end of the month, have covered Echo & The Bunnymen’s 1984 classic “The Killing Moon” as an exclusive for Amazon’s DV8 playlist. “We all love Echo & The Bunnymen and had wanted to cover ‘The Killing Moon’ for a long time and jumped at the chance when Amazon Music gave us the opportunity,” Lauren Mayberry says. “Screen Violence, the new CHVRCHES album, is very much inspired by movies and ‘Killing Moon’ feels almost synonymous with Donnie Darko which is a film we all love.” Listen below.

Related

20 Years Ago, Donnie Darko Turned ’80s Pop Into Nostalgic Dread
Peter Helman Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Paula Abdul’s “Cold Hearted”

    5 days ago

    The Number Ones: New Kids On The Block’s “Hangin’ Tough”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: Gloria Estefan’s “Don’t Wanna Lose You”

    15 hours ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    5 hours ago

    Non-Johnny Jewel Members Of Chromatics Announce Chromatics Breakup

    4 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest