Folk Singer-Songwriter Nanci Griffith Dead At 68

Matthew Peyton/Getty Images

News August 13, 2021 5:29 PM By Peter Helman

Folk Singer-Songwriter Nanci Griffith Dead At 68

Matthew Peyton/Getty Images

News August 13, 2021 5:29 PM By Peter Helman

Nanci Griffith, the Grammy Award-winning folk and country singer-songwriter who penned “Love At The Five And Dime” and “Outbound Plane,” has died at 68. Her management company, Gold Mountain Entertainment, confirmed her passing but did not provide a cause of death. “It was Nanci’s wish that no further formal statement or press release happen for a week following her passing,” they said in a statement.

Griffith was born in Seguin, Texas and raised in Austin, where she began playing local gigs as a teenager. She released her debut album, There’s A Light Beyond These Woods, in 1978. She later moved to Nashville, and in 1994, her album Other Voices, Other Rooms won the Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Folk Album.

Griffith recorded the first version of “From A Distance,” which became a hit for Bette Midler in 1990. Kathy Mattea and Suzy Boguss achieved their own country hits by recording Griffith’s songs, and she duetted with artists including Emmylou Harris, John Prine, Don McLean, Willie Nelson, and Darius Rucker. She is set to be inducted into the Texas Songwriters Hall Of Fame next year.

Peter Helman Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Paula Abdul’s “Cold Hearted”

    5 days ago

    The Number Ones: New Kids On The Block’s “Hangin’ Tough”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: Gloria Estefan’s “Don’t Wanna Lose You”

    15 hours ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    5 hours ago

    Non-Johnny Jewel Members Of Chromatics Announce Chromatics Breakup

    4 days ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest