Watch Wu-Tang Clan Perform With The Colorado Symphony Orchestra At Red Rocks
Artists who play the famously gorgeous Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado occasionally have the pleasure of being backed by the Colorado Symphony Orchestra. The Flaming Lips performed the entirety of The Soft Bulletin with the Colorado Symphony Orchestra a few years back, and, uh, Ariel Pink performed with their string section in 2015. Yesterday, it was the Wu-Tang Clan’s turn, playing hits like “Protect Ya Neck” and “C.R.E.A.M.” with the Colorado Symphony Orchestra as their backing band and Big Boi as their opener. Watch some clips from the show below.