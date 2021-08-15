The Cure’s Simon Gallup Says He’s No Longer In The Band

The Cure’s longtime bassist Simon Gallup says that he’s no longer a part of the band. As Rolling Stone points out, Gallup broke the news on his Facebook page, writing: “With a slightly heavy heart I am no longer a member of the Cure ! Good luck to them all …”

There’s been no official word from the Cure camp about his departure, though current keyboardist Roger O’Donnell appeared to allude to it on Twitter with a joke referencing former Cure drummer/keyboardist Lol Tolhurst:

A friend just told me they saw Lol in the Guitar Centre buying a bass??????? — Roger O'Donnell (@RogerODonnellX) August 14, 2021

Gallup wasn’t a member of the band at the very beginning, but he joined following the release of the Cure’s 1979 debut Three Imaginary Boys. He played on the albums that made up the “Dark Trilogy” (Seventeen Seconds, Faith, and Pornography) before leaving during the 1982 Pornography tour after mounting tensions with the rest of the band. He was back in the group by 1984, though, and has remained with them ever since. He was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame alongside the rest of the band in 2019.