Watch Billy Joel Bring Out Goo Goo Dolls’ John Rzeznik For “Iris” In Buffalo

Billy Joel brought out Goo Goo Dolls frontman John Rzeznik to perform “Iris” during Joel’s show in Orchard Park, NY, which is just outside of Buffalo, where the Goo Goo Dolls hail from. “Welcome to my hometown,” Rzeznik said before launching into his own song.

Joel is slowly getting back on the touring circuit after a pandemic-induced slowdown. He performed in Boston earlier this month and has dates in Ohio and Texas in the fall before he resumes his monthly Madison Square Garden residency in November.

Watch video of the “Iris” cover below.

