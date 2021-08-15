Cradle Of Filth Hint At Ed Sheeran Collaboration

News August 15, 2021 2:06 PM By James Rettig

Cradle Of Filth and Ed Sheeran: a match made in heaven? After Sheeran shouted out the English metal band in an interview last month and said that he would be open to recording a death metal album, the pop singer-songwriter apparently got in touch with Cradle Of Filth’s Dani Filth to talk about the potential for a collaboration. The frontman was interviewed on the Kerrang! Radio Breakfast Show, per Planet Radio, and revealed that he’s “actually been emailing with [Sheeran].”

Insisting that it wasn’t a joke, Dani Filth went on to say: “No, no, it’s true! He actually touched based with me. I’ve been invited up to his place. Well, he said he could come down to mine, but I pointed out to him that I don’t own my own bar or village, and it’d be better if I went there.” (Sheeran owns £61 million worth of property in Suffolk, which includes his own pub.)

“He said he’d do anything,” Dani Filth continued. “Quite literally. He said he’s a massive fan. He seems like a genuinely nice guy actually.”

