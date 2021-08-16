Bon Iver Announce Sophomore Album 10th Anniversary Shows, Reissue With Essay By Phoebe Bridgers

News August 16, 2021 11:01 AM By James Rettig

Earlier this year, Bon Iver’s sophomore album Bon Iver, Bon Iver celebrated its 10th anniversary. Today, the band announced that they’re releasing a new edition of the album that includes a new embossed version of the cover art and an essay by Phoebe Bridgers. It also features a recording of Bon Iver’s live session at AIR Studios. That’s being released early next year on 1/14/22. You can pre-order it here.

The band will also perform for the first time since early 2020 this fall: two shows at the new YouTube Theater in Inglewood, CA in which they’ll recreate the album’s original touring production. Those shows will take place on 10/22 and 10/23.

