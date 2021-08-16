Bon Iver Announce Sophomore Album 10th Anniversary Shows, Reissue With Essay By Phoebe Bridgers

Earlier this year, Bon Iver’s sophomore album Bon Iver, Bon Iver celebrated its 10th anniversary. Today, the band announced that they’re releasing a new edition of the album that includes a new embossed version of the cover art and an essay by Phoebe Bridgers. It also features a recording of Bon Iver’s live session at AIR Studios. That’s being released early next year on 1/14/22. You can pre-order it here.

The band will also perform for the first time since early 2020 this fall: two shows at the new YouTube Theater in Inglewood, CA in which they’ll recreate the album’s original touring production. Those shows will take place on 10/22 and 10/23.