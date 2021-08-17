Pivot Gang Producer Squeak Dead At 26

News August 17, 2021 9:03 AM By Tom Breihan

Squeak, a DJ and producer who was part of Saba’s Pivot Gang crew and who sometimes went by SqueakPivot, has died. Squeak’s Chicago rap peers spread the news of his death on social media last night, and Pitchfork has confirmed it. No cause of death has been reported. Squeak was 26.

Squeak got his start as a recording engineer for Pivot Gang, and he served as DJ during many of their live shows. As a DJ, Squeak started out working with John Walt, Saba’s cousin, who was murdered in 2017. In the past few years, Squeak produced tracks for Saba and MFnMelo, as well as Pivot Gang group tracks. This past June, Squeak and MFnMelo released the collaborative EP #EnRoute.

Below, check out some of the tracks that Squeak produced or co-produced.

