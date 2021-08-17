John Carpenter – “Unkillable”

John Carpenter returned to the horror franchise he created to do the soundtrack for 2018’s Halloween, both a continuation and reboot of his 1978 original. Halloween Kills — its sequel and the middle part of a trilogy — is coming out in theaters this October and Carpenter has once again done the score. The Halloween Kills soundtrack will be out the same day as the film (10/15) and Carpenter worked on it with Cody Carpenter and Daniel Davies. Today, we’re getting our first taste of the score, an ominous track called “Unkillable.” Wonder who that title refers to! 😉 Check it out below.

Here’s the trailer for the film:

TRACKLIST:

01 “Logos Kill”

02 “Halloween Kills (Main Title)”

03 “The Myers House”

04 “First Attack”

05 “Stand Off”

06 “Let It Burn”

07 “He Appears”

08 “From The Fire”

09 “Strodes At The Hospital”

10 “Cruel Intentions”

11 “Gather The Mob”

12 “Rampage”

13 “Frank And Laurie”

14 “Hallway Madness”

15 “It Needs To Die”

16 “Reflection”

17 “Unkillable”

18 “Payback”

19 “Michael’s Legend”

20 “Halloween Kills (End Titles)”

The Halloween Kills soundtrack is out 10/15 via Sacred Bones. Pre-order it here.