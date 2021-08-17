Lorde – “Mood Ring”

Lorde’s third album, Solar Power, comes out at the end of this week. We’ve heard two songs from it — the title track and “Stoned At The Nail Salon” — and today we’re getting a third, “Mood Ring.” It’s another Lorde/Jack Antonoff co-write/production and it has vocals from Solar Power‘s coterie of background singers: Phoebe Bridgers, Clairo, and Kiwis Marlon Williams and James Milne.

On it, Lorde channels wellness culture with lines like: “I’m tryna get well from the inside/ Plants and celebrity news/ All the vitamins I consume/ Let’s fly somewhere eastern, they’ll have what I need.” She also sings: “Don’t you think the early 2000s seem so far away?” The track comes with a proper music video this time around that’s of a piece with the beachscape of “Solar Power” and was co-directed by Joel Kefali and Lorde.

Here’s Lorde’s statement on the track:

This is a song I am very excited about, it’s so much fun to me. Obviously when making this album I did a deep-dive into 60s, Flower Child culture. I wanted to understand the commune life, dropping out from society and trying to start again. That really resonated to me when writing this album. One thing that occurred to me as a major parallel between that time and our time is our wellness culture and our culture of spirituality, pseudo-spirituality, wellness, pseudo-wellness. Things like eating a macro-biotic vegan diet or burning sage, keeping crystals, reading tarot cards or your horoscope. These were all things that they were dabbling in back then, and that me and my girlfriends are dabbling in today. I was like “I think there’s a pop song in here”. So this is kind of my extremely satirical look at all of those vibes.

And here’s the video’s pre-premiere livestream chat with Lorde in which she talked about the perfume she wore while recording Solar Power, getting her aura photographed, and more:

Solar Power is out 8/20 via Republic. This Friday, Lorde will headline Good Morning America‘s Summer Concert Series in Central Park. And on Monday she’ll start a week-long residency on James Corden.