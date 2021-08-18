Church Girls – “Separated”

The Philly quartet Church Girls play a catchy, urgently revved-up hybrid of indie rock and pop-punk. As of recently, they do it for the great UK label Big Scary Monsters in addition to their American label home Anchor Eighty Four Records. They’ve released a new single today called “Separated” that’s worth your time if you like the idea of Chumped with more Hold Steady energy.

Singer-guitarist Mariel Beaumont explains, “This song is an ode to my twin brother. It’s about realizing home was no longer what we thought it was when a family member’s battle with alcoholism came to a head. The song is still hopeful in a way since we knew we’d always have a home in each other. He’s still my best friend and the first person to hear every song I write.”

Listen below.