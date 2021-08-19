Nine Inch Nails Cancel All 2021 Shows

As concerns over the delta variant of COVID-19 grow and the number of breakthrough cases rises, more and more artists are cancelling their upcoming tour dates. And today, Nine Inch Nails have announced that they are cancelling all of their performance for the remainder of the year.

“When originally planned, these shows were intended to be a cathartic return to live music,” the band write in a statement. “However, with each passing day it’s becoming more apparent we’re not at that place yet. We are sorry for any inconvenience or disappointment and look forward to seeing you again when the time is right.”

Nine Inch Nails were scheduled to play two headlining shows with the Pixies at the Jacobs Pavilion in Cleveland, Ohio on September 21 and 23. Ticketholders for those shows can refer to their point of purchase to receive a refund. Their sets at Riot Fes, Louder Than Life, and Welcome To Rockville are also off.