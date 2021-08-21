Fan Dies Trying To Do Flip On Balcony At Dead & Company Concert

News August 21, 2021 12:25 PM By Peter Helman

A man died while trying to do a flip on a balcony during Dead & Company’s concert at Citi Field in Queens on Friday, The New York Daily News reports. “He attempted a body flip, fell, and landed on the balcony below,” according to a police source. He reportedly fell 30-50 feet and hit the concrete head first. The man, described as a Brooklyn resident in his 40s, died of his injuries after being taken to New York Presbyterian Hospital.

“I heard people going ‘ahhh’ and see people running. I said ‘bro, someone took a fucking header,'” another fan in attendance told The New York Post. “He was way too drunk. You could smell it,” added a driver working outside the stadium who witnessed the incident. “His brother came downstairs and found out he jumped. His brother was with him. He was crying.”

Dead & Company, the Grateful Dead offshoot that includes former members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart, and Bill Kreutzmann alongside John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge, and Jeff Chimenti, just kicked off a 31-date tour this week. They’re playing another show at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia tonight.

