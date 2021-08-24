My Morning Jacket – “Regularly Scheduled Programming”

The six-year wait for a real deal, full-fledged new My Morning Jacket album is about to end. The last time MMJ went through a proper album rollout, it was way back in the spring of 2015 with The Waterfall. Since then, there were solo albums and other projects and tours but also simmering rumors that MMJ might be going on some kind of lengthy hiatus. In 2019, they gathered to play some shows celebrating the 20th anniversary of their debut album, The Tennessee Fire, and apparently that sparked inspiration for the band to keep going. Last year, they did resurface with The Waterfall II — a companion album, revisited during quarantine. And now, they are coming back for real with My Morning Jacket. It’ll be out in October.

The album was produced and engineered by Jim James during two recording sessions in LA. “I hope this album brings people a lot of joy and relief, especially since we’ve all been cooped up for so long,” James in a press release. “I know that feeling you get from driving around blasting music you love, or even lying in bed and crying to the music you love. The fact that we’re able to be a part of people’s lives in that way is so magical to us, and it feels really good that we’re still around to keep doing that.”

Along with the announcement, the band has shared lead single (and opening track) “Regularly Scheduled Programming.” “This song really hits home for me after what we’ve gone through with the pandemic,” James said. “But even before then, it felt like so many of us were trading real life for social media, trading our own stories for the storylines on TV, trading our consciousness for drugs. We need to help each other wake up to real love before it’s too late.” The track also comes with a video directed by James and George Mays. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Regularly Scheduled Programming”

02 “Love Love Love”

03 “In Color”

04 “Least Expected”

05 “Never In The Real World”

06 “The Devil’s In The Details”

07 “Lucky To Be Alive”

08 “Complex”

09 “Out Of Range, Pt. 2”

10 “Penny For Your Thoughts”

11 “I Never Could Get Enough”

TOUR DATES:

08/27 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre ”

08/28 – Lexington, KY @ Railbird Festival

09/03 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre ^

09/04 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

09/07 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion ^

09/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann – TD Pavilion ^

09/10 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium ^

09/11 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium ^

09/23 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl *

09/24 – Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Festival

09/25 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley *

09/28 – Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield Concerts *

09/29 – Spokane, WA @ Riverfront Park Pavilion *

10/01 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre *

10/02– Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre *

10/03 – Bend, OR @ Les Schwab Amphitheater *

10/29 – Birmingham, AL @ Alabama Theatre # SOLD OUT

10/30 – Live Oak, FL @ Suwannee Hulaween SOLD OUT

10/31 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theatre # SOLD OUT

11/02 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theater #

11/04 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre #

11/05 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre # SOLD OUT

11/06 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre # SOLD OUT

12/29 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

12/30 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom SOLD OUT

12/31 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom SOLD OUT

03/02-03/05 – Riviera Cancún, Mexico @ One Big Holiday

^ And Brittany Howard

* Special Guests Durand Jones & The Indications

# Special Guest Bedouine

“ Special Guest Flock of Dimes

My Morning Jacket is out 10/22 via ATO.