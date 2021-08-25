Marissa Nadler – “Bessie, Did You Make It?”

New Music August 25, 2021 9:16 AM By Peter Helman

Marissa Nadler – “Bessie, Did You Make It?”

New Music August 25, 2021 9:16 AM By Peter Helman

Goth-folk singer-songwriter Marissa Nadler has announced her ninth solo album, Path Of The Clouds, her first since 2018’s For My Crimes (not counting this year’s Instead Of Dreaming covers album). Nadler learned piano during the pandemic, and she composed many of the songs on Path Of The Clouds on keys instead of guitar. Her piano teacher Jesse Chandler, a member of Mercury Rev and Midlake, plays on the LP, and Mary Lattimore, Simon Raymonde, Emma Ruth Rundle, Amber Webber, and Milky Burgess also contribute.

Nadler binge-watched reruns of Unsolved Mysteries in quarantine, and that obsession became the inspiration for much of her songwriting on Path Of The Clouds. Its dreamy lead single “Bessie, Did You Make It?,” out today, is a kind of inversion of the traditional murder ballad template. Thou’s Mitch Wells, who directed the song’s accompanying video, says:

When I first got the chance to hear Marissa’s new album, and was asked, ‘Which song would you like to do a video for?’ I sort of panicked because literally every song is SO good. It was like being at a buffet of all your favorite food and only being able to choose one thing to eat. I had a blast making the video, but there was always the pressure of “don’t let down the song.” It’s such a beautiful opening track and I’m really lucky I was given the chance to be a part of it.

Watch and listen below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Bessie, Did You Make It?”
02 “The Path of the Clouds”
03 “Couldn’t Have Done The Killing”
04 “If I Could Breathe Underwater”
05 “Elegy”
06 “Well Sometimes You Just Can’t Stay”
07 “From Vapor to Stardust”
08 “Storm”
09 “Turned Into Air”
10 “And I Dream Of Running”
11 “Lemon Queen”

The Path Of The Clouds is out 10/29 on Sacred Bones/Bella Union. Pre-order it here.

Peter Helman Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Bad English’s “When I See You Smile”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Milli Vanilli’s “Blame It On The Rain”

    11 hours ago

    Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts Dead At 80

    1 day ago

    Album Of The Week: Turnstile Glow On

    1 day ago

    Time To Go Back To Chvrch

    2 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest